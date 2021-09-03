Oppn leaders failed to perform in most five poll-bound states

New Delhi, Sep 3 People in the five poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa believe that the opposition leaders in their respective states have failed to perform properly, as per the ABP-CVOTER- BATTLE FOR THE STATES - WAVE 1.

The survey revealed that in Goa, only 10.2 per cent respondents are very much satisfied with the work of the opposition leaders, while 36.6 per cent are satisfied to some extent and 35.5 are not satisfied at all.

In Manipur, 29 per cent respondents are very much satisfied with work of the opposition leaders, while 31.7 per cent are satisfied to some extent and 32.8 are not satisfied at all, as per the survey.

In Punjab, about 17.9 per cent respondents are very much satisfied with the work of the opposition leaders, 22.8 per cent are satisfied to some extent and 36.2 per cent are not satisfied at all.

In Uttar Pradesh, opposition leaders have performed better than their counter parts in the other poll-bound states with about 40.1 per cent respondents saying they are very much satisfied with their work, while 19.8 per cent said they are satisfied to some extent and 33.8 per cent said are not satisfied at all.

In Uttarakhand, only 21 per cent respondents are very much satisfied with work of the opposition leaders, 27.4 per cent are satisfied to some extent while 32.3 per cent are not satisfied at all, the survey said.

The overall sample size for the survey was 81,006 in five states covering 690 Assembly seats. This state poll is part of the largest and definitive independent sample survey tracker series carried out in India over the last 22 years, conducted by independent international polling agency CVoter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor