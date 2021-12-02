Oppn stages walkout from Rajya Sabha over inflation

New Delhi, Dec 2 The opposition parties resorted to sloganeering after the Rajya Sabha assembled for question hour and later walked out from the house after they were denied permission on discussion over inflation.

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal had given suspension of business notice under rule 267 to discuss the rising prices of essential commodities, which the chair did not permit.

Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge urged the chair, "its an important issue."

Earlier, the chair denied point of order to be raised by Anand Sharma.

Shakti Singh Gohil of the Congress said, "We have walked out in protest."

The house was earlier adjourned till 12 noon after opposition forced the adjournment.

The Congress has given notices in both houses of the Parliament on the issue of inflation, and has demanded discussion on the price rise of essential commodities.

In his notice, Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "The high rate of inflation has hurt the economically weaker sections of the country. Prices of oil and vegetables have skyrocketed and fuel is breaking new records almost everyday with petrol going way beyond the 100 rupee mark and LPG cylinders having more than doubled in price since 2014, now cost more than Rs 900."

