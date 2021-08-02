Oppn to step up attack on Pegasus snooping issue

New Delhi, Aug 2 The opposition on Monday gave notices of suspension in the Rajya Sabha and adjournment in the Lok Sabha on the Pegasus snooping issue.

The opposition floor leaders are meeting at the office of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge to devise a strategy

In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manish Tewari has given a notice for adjournment motion, which says, "The fact is that the government has not categorically denied that Pegasus has been used officially. Sir, this is a matter of grave concern and therefore I wish to raise the same."

Meanwhile, the Monday's Rajya Sabha Business List includes: Introduce a Bill to further amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Arunachal Pradesh. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The Bill is for consideration and passing.

Union Minister of Shipping to move The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021. The Bill is to promote economical and safe transportation and trade through inland waters, to bring uniformity in application of law relating to inland waterways and navigation within the country, to provide for safety of navigation, protection of life and cargo, and prevention of pollution that may be caused by the use or navigation of inland vessels. The Bill is to ensure transparency and accountability of administration of inland water transportation, to strengthen procedures governing the inland vessels, their construction, survey, registration, manning, navigation.

