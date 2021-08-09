Oppn to support amendment to OBC Bill in LS

New Delhi, Aug 9 The opposition parties on Monday decided to support the Constitution Amendment to the OBC Bill, which is scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Fifteen opposition parties met at the office of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge where the decision was taken

After the meeting, Kharge said, "The opposition parties have decided that it will support The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill 2021 being introduced in Parliament today."

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar will introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

This Bill seeks to clarify some provisions in the 102nd Constitutional Amendment Bill to restore the power of the states to identify the Backward Classes a demand made by a number of regional parties and even the ruling party's own OBC leaders.

