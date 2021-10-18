Opposition creating hurdles in Centre's development works: Nadda at BJP office bearers meeting

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday said that the Opposition is creating hurdles in every developmental work undertaken by the Central government.

Nadda's remarks came during the meeting of BJP office bearers at party headquarters here. He spoke at length on the Centre's achievements including the nationwide Covid vaccination drive.

Addressing the media, BJP vice president Raman Singh said, "Our national president is holding a meeting in which we will discuss and plan about the upcoming election. We will discuss how to execute a road map suggested by PM Modi in the next three months."

BJP's national executive council meeting is also scheduled for November 7. Assembly elections are scheduled in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab in early 2022.

The BJP chief discussed the future course of action, especially in poll-bound states in the meeting held at party headquarters here. This is Nadda's first meeting post-Covid lockdown and after assuming the top post in the organisation.

The party leadership thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana benefit to the poor for a second year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor