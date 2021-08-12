Opposition leaders hold protest over demand to repeal three farm laws

Opposition leaders on Thursday marched towards Vijay Chowk from Parliament in New Delhi over the demand to repeal the three farm laws.

The Opposition MPs were seen carrying the placards saying 'Black farm laws'.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present at the march.

Earlier in the day, Opposition leaders also held a meeting at the office of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the alleged manhandling of women members in the Upper House earlier today.

The Parliament was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before the scheduled conclusion.

During the recently-concluded monsoon session of Parliament, the Opposition forced adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their twin demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into allegations of surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders on the National Capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farms Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor