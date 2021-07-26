Opposition MLAs reach Bihar assembly wearing helmets and carrying first aid kits.

In the wake of their safety, the opposition MLAs reach the Bihar Assembly wearing helmets and carrying first aid kits on Monday. While remembering the incident of March 23 where they were allegedly manhandled by the police and local goons inside the assembly, they condemned the Nitish government.

The opposition MLAs were seen distributing black masks at Bihar Assembly, besides, they were wearing helmets and carrying First Aid Kits.

While speaking to ANI, RJD MLA Satish Kumar said "You are the witness of the incident of March 23, how CM Nitish Kumar called goons to lynch us inside the Assembly. Suspension of policemen isn't a punishment"

"For our safety, we are wearing the helmets, if the police and the local goons beat us our head will be safe" he also added

On March 23, a ruckus happened after the opposition MLAs were manhandled by the local goons and police where two police officers were suspended. And the women MLAs were escorted by the women police outside the assembly.

This incident took place on March 23 in the assembly when the opposition members had created a ruckus demanding the immediate withdrawal of the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill.

