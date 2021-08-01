Opposition 'zeros' together can never match stature of PM Modi: Union Minister

Terming Opposition leaders as 'zeros', Union minister of state for Home Affairs and BJP leader Ajay Mishra Teni on Saturday said that together they can never match the stature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been taking the country forward on the path of development.

Terming West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee as 'desperate' who recently visited Delhi, to unite a 'frustrated' Opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Teni said, "Mamata Banerjee is desperate. That's why she is trying to unite the desperate and frustrated people. She did this effort in 2019 also. All the zeros together can never be equal to one. No one can match the development line that Modi ji has drawn."

Teni further claimed that Mamata mainly came to Delhi to 'save' her 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls. He expressed confidence that in the next assembly polls, the BJP shall win the maximum number of seats in the state.

"Mamata Banerjee actually did not come for Delhi 2024 elections. She came mainly for her election of 2026, which she is trying to save. I think in the coming elections, BJP will capture most of the seats in Bengal," said the BJP leader.

The West Bengal chief minister who was in the national capital since Monday held deliberations with the Opposition parties for forming a united front for the 2024 general elections. Banerjee also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Other leaders who met Banerjee include Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Banerjee on Wednesday in separate meetings with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi discussed "the unity of Opposition" and said it was essential for everyone to come together in order to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Chief Minister told the media that she had also spoken with RJD leader Lalu Prasad on Tuesday.

Responding to Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's question "Will the government give up its ostrich-like attitude and agree to the Opposition's demand for a full discussion in Parliament on misuse of Pegasus spyware in India?," Teni said, Our Parliamentary Affairs Minister and the Leader of the House repeatedly told the Opposition that they can come to the House and speak their mind but they do not have any issue.

"The government wants to work in the interest of the people and to stop it, the Opposition is conspiring to spread negativity so that people are not able to see the development of Modi ji. People gave them a chance too, that too for long, but they could not do anything for the people. People will surely answer their negativity very soon," he added.

On Friday, Chidambaram questioned the government's 'ostrich-like' attitude in avoiding a debate on the alleged Pegasus issue.

He asked, "Will the government give up its ostrich-like attitude and agree to the Opposition's demand for a full discussion in Parliament on misuse of Pegasus spyware in India?".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor