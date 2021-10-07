Outgoing British envoy calls on Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru, Oct 7 Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford, British Deputy High Commissioner (Bengaluru) on Thursday met with C.N. Ashwath Narayan, the Karnataka Minister for Higher Education and IT/Bt and S&T at Vikasa Soudha and discussed collaborative engagements in cyber security, telecom, research and development, electric vehicle policy, vaccine research and development among other things.

This was a farewell meeting as Jeremy Pilmore is leaving back for the UK. During the meeting, Jeremy expressed gratitude to Minister Narayan for the cooperation extended towards various engagements.

Both had played a major role in identifying four areas of collaboration Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, Waste Management and Traffic Congestion in October 2019.

They also launched the 'Go Global' program two years back to support early-stage tech startups and initiated discussions to set up regulatory sandboxes in collaboration.

During Jeremy's tenure, the companies from Britain participated in the technical flagship event 'Bengaluru Tech Summit - BTS' in large numbers.

