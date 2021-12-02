Over 1.5 lakh expected to attend PM's rally in Dehradun

New Delhi, Dec 2 The BJP in Uttarakhand is working hard to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Saturday rally in Dehradun a huge success. Around 1.5 lakh people along with saffron party workers are expected to attend the rally, which will launch the BJP campaign for the Uttarakhand assembly polls.

The Uttarakhand polls will be held in February-March next year along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. A party leader said that over 1.5 lakh people are expected to attend the rally from across the state. "Senior leaders and workers on the ground are working overtime to ensure the presence of a huge crowd during Prime Minister Modi's rally on December 4. It will be one of the biggest rallies in the state and it will officially launch the BJP's election campaign for the Uttarakhand assembly polls," he said.

The BJP has also asked all its booth level workers to attend the rally. "Along with our workers and leaders, lakhs of common people will attend the Prime Minister's rally. It will be historic with the presence of over 1.5 lakh people," the leader said.

Last week, BJP's Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met BJP chief J P Nadda, party national general secretary (organization) B L Santhosh and state election in-charge Pralhad Joshi to discuss the Prime Minister's visit and public rally.

During his visit to Dehradun, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore. A significant focus of the Prime Minister's visit will be on projects to improve road infrastructure, which will make travel smooth and safer, and also increase tourism in the region. This is in line with the vision of the Prime Minister to boost connectivity in the areas which were once considered far-flung.

