Over 40 protesters injured in Gaza clashes

Gaza, Aug 22 Over 40 Palestinian protesters were injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers near the border between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel, medics said.

A total of 41 Palestinian demonstrators were shot and wounded by Israeli soldiers, including 15 children, two of whom are in critical condition, Xinhua news agency quoted Mohammed Abu Silmeya, director of Shifa Hospital here as saying on Saturday.

The Israeli army said in a statement that around 100 Palestin approached the fence of the border and threw hand grenades at the soldiers, who opened fire to disperse them.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that the demonstrators cut the barbed wire of the fence.

Ismail Redwan, a Hamas leader, told reporters that the Palestinian factions are following up the situation in eastern Gaza, adding that "the factions will continue protecting the Palestinian people".

The Palestinian factions, including Hamas, hold Israel fully responsible for opening live ammunition at the demonstrators, he said.

On Friday, the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip called on the enclave's residents to demonstrate near the borderline area with Israel to mark the 52nd anniversary of burning Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem.

Khalil al-Hayyah, a senior Hamas leader in Gaza, told reporters that his movement will continue defending Al-Aqsa Mosque and its struggle to end an Israeli blockade that has been imposed on the Gaza Strip for 15 years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor