Over 50% in Punjab not satisfied with their MLAs

New Delhi, Sep 3 More than 50 per cent of the respondents in Punjab are not satisfied with the work their respective MLAs, as per the ABP-CVOTER- BATTLE FOR THE STATES - WAVE 1 survey.

The survey, conducted in the five poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, revealed that about 51 per cent respondents in Punjab are not satisfied at all with work of the MLA of their respective areas. Only 17.1 per cent respondents are very much satisfied and about 25.6 per cent are satisfied to some extent, the survey said.

In Goa, 36.5 per cent respondents are satisfied with the work of their MLAs, 27.6 per cent are satisfied to some extent, while 34.6 per cent people are not satisfied at all.

In Manipur, 30.1 per cent respondents are very much satisfied with the work of their MLAs, 26.1 per cent are satisfied to some extent, and 42.1 per cent are not satisfied at all, the survey revealed.

In Uttar Pradesh, 29 per cent respondents are very much satisfied with the work of their MLAs, 20.9 per cent are satisfied to some extent, while 43.8 per cent people are not satisfied at all.

In Uttarakhand, 37.2 per cent respondents said they are are very much satisfied with the work of their MLAs, while 14.4 per cent said they are satisfied to some extent. A total of 37.2 per cent of the respondents said they are not satisfied at all with the work of their MLAs.

The overall sample size for the survey was 81,006 in five states covering 690 Assembly seats.

