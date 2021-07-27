Over 50,000 arrested in SL for violating quarantine laws

Colombo, July 27 Over 50,000 people have been arrested in Sri Lanka since last October for violating the government-imposed quarantine laws amid the Covid-19 pandemic which has infected 298,181 people to date in the island nation, police said.

In a statement on Monday, Police Spokesperson Ajith Rohana said that 52,154 people have been arrested so far since October, reports Xinhua news agency.

Furthermore, 100 people who had broken the inter-district travel restriction were also turned and sent back to their respective provinces.

Sri Lanka presently has a district-to-district travel restriction in place due to the rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Health Ministry has also made it compulsory to wear masks and maintain social distance and anyone caught defying these rules can face a jail term.

