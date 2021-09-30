Paddy procurement from Oct 11 in Punjab, Haryana

New Delhi, Sep 30 With maturity of the paddy crop delayed due to recent heavy downpour in Punjab and Haryana, the Centre on Thursday announced that paddy procurement in the two states will commence from October 11.

"Keeping in view the interest of farmers and to avoid any inconvenience to them, the Department of Food and Public Distribution under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has decided that the procurement of paddy under minimum support price (MSP) would commence from October 11 in the states of Punjab and Haryana," a Ministry release said.

The procurement and milling period for kharif marketing season (KMS) 2021-22 for Punjab was October 1 and Haryana was September 25.

Now, all the agencies have been directed to take necessary action to undertake procurement of paddy w.e.f. October 11 in the two states, the release added.

Although the June to September rainfall for northwest India has been normal (96 per cent of the long period average), September saw 39 per cent excess rainfall over northwest India due to various climatological reasons.

Some more rains are still expected as the India Meteorological Department has declared that the withdrawal of monsoon from northwest India will only commence from October 6.

