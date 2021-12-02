Pak PM shouldn't interfere in India's internal matters: RSS leader

New Delhi, Dec 2 Indresh Kumar, a senior RSS leader and the chief patron of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, has urged the 'ulemas' of the country to not only provide religious education in the madrasas, but also encourage skill development, computer education and knowledge of other subjects there.

He also advocated the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and assured that persecuted minorities from countries like Afghanistan and Pakistan would be granted citizenship in India.

Simultaneously, he advised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop interferring in India's internal matters.

The senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader slammed Imran Khan for condemning the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya and asked whether the temple is a major problem for the Muslims of the world.

Kumar said the madrasas should limit their reach to imparting education only. A few people try to malign the name of Islam as a whole by promoting illegal activities in the madrasas, he said.

Therfore, strict action is needed against such people so that the terrorists are not able to defame Islam, Muslims and the country.

Stressing on imparting education to children, the RSS leader said that the parents must provide best education to their children.

The parents must inspire their children with stories of patriotism and martyrs right from their childhood, so that the next generation moves forward by respecting the past generations, becoming aware of the country's history, he said.

Responding to the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government's comments against the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, the Sangh leader said, "Is the Ram temple the main problem for the Muslims of the world? Why are you (Imran Khan) so interested in interferring in the internal affairs of India? Wherever Hindus live in the world, they live according to the laws of that country."

He said Imran Khan should understand that when the Covid-19 pandemic spread, India saved many people in Maldives and Bangladesh, besides helping many other countries irrespective of their religious leaning.

He said that those working with nefarious intentions like Imran Khan need to understand that India undertook these steps in a humane manner, and did not take any money for it.

He also emphasised that the constutional ban on triple talaq has not only saved the lives of many Muslim women, but people have also understood the true spirit of Islam. Archaic practices like the triple talaq are not considered permissible in Islam, he said.

Therefore, the campaign to bring a law on triple talaq by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch was to provide justice to the Muslim women and safeguard the rights of children, which the people from the community have accepted with open arms, he said.

The Sangh leader said that women are capable of achieving success in every field provided they get the right opportunities.

The RSS leader also advocated the implementation of CAA and NRC, saying that Assam and various other states of the country share the borders with other nations, which want to foment infiltration into India and create an atmosphere of violence and terror, which must be controlled.

In Assam and many other states of India, the persecuted minorities from other countries will be granted citizenship.

Kumar said that in 1947, there were about 30 per cent Hindu population in Bangladesh which has now come down to just 9 per cent.

The minorities in Bangladesh are being killed with a rise in atrocities against women. In such a situation, being a tolerant country, such persecuted minorities must be granted citizenship in India, he said.

