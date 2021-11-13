Pak to favourably consider Taliban request for transporting wheat from India

New Delhi, Nov 13 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his country would "favourably" consider the request by the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan for transporting wheat offered by India through the country on an "exceptional basis" for humanitarian purposes, Dawn reported.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Khan expressed the views while speaking to a delegation led by Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Muttaqi, who is currently in Pakistan on a three-day visit, was accompanied by the Acting Ministers of Finance, and Industry and Commerce as well as other senior members of the Afghan delegation.

During the meeting, Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's support to Afghanistan and the Afghan people in overcoming the challenges being faced by the neighbouring country, the report said.

He also stressed the vital importance of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan for Pakistan and the wider region.

The premier stressed that "continued security and resolute counter-terrorism actions, respect for rights of all Afghans, and inclusivity in governance and politics would further contribute to Afghanistan's stability", the PMO statement said.

He also expressed the hope that the interim Afghan government would continue to "constructively engage" the international community and would keep on taking positive measures to address prevailing challenges, the statement added.

