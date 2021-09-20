Pak to join UN call to prevent Afghanistan's collapse at UNGA

Islamabad, Sep 20 Pakistan is gearing up to ramp up the Kashmir dispute against India along with joining the United Nations call for immediate intervention to prevent an expected economic collapse of Afghanistan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to virtually address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on September 24.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is in New York and is expected to hold sideline meetings with his counterparts from various countries.

Pakistan recently showcased its detailed case study and presented it in the form of a fresh dossier on what it called worsening situation in Jammu and Kashmir aka 'Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir' (IIOJK), showing video interviews, intercepted call recordings and images, as alleged proofs of India's 'continued violation of human rights' since August 5, 2019.

It is expected that the same will also be brought forward and mentioned in Imran Khan's address at the UNGA on Friday.

Pakistan's Ambassador and Permanent Representative at the United Nations, Munir Akram, revealed that the country's priorities at the UNGA would be:

* To promote own economic and social development in challenging times

* To highlight concerns about IIOJK

* Strategy for Afghanistan on how to ensure stability, peace, reconciliation and revival of economy

* Highlight on security challenges Pakistan is facing, especially the re-emergence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)

"We want the world to realise that the threat to peace and security arising from this situation," said Akram.

"Our strategy is to see how to stabilise Afghanistan, restore peace, promote reconciliation, bring humanitarian help and revive the Afghan economy. We will also address the issue of terrorism, particularly TTP's activities," he added.

Moreover, Qureshi will be meeting with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) contact group on Jammu and Kashmir. He will also participate in the UN Security Council reforms and other meetings on climate crisis and energy issues.

On the Afghan issue, Pakistan will be calling for immediate de-freezing of Afghanistan's reserves to support its collapsing economy.

"What happened in Afghanistan might embolden terrorist groups or other rebel movements to become more aggressive," said Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations.

"We all want Afghanistan to have an inclusive government and respect human rights, especially of women and girls, and never again be a centre for terrorists," he added.

