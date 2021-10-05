Pakistan Army soldiers surrender to TTP in Waziristan

New Delhi, Oct 5 As per statements on Twitter, some Pakistan Army soldiers have surrendered to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) armed militia in Waziristan.

"Keeping up 'parampara' (tradition) of surrender... Surrendered Pakistani Army soldiers paraded by terrorist org Tahrik-e-Taliban TTP in Mirali, Waziristan," Pakistani human rights activist Arif Aajakia said on Twitter along with an image.

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the government is in talks with some groups of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), seeking a reconciliation, the Dawn had reported.

"There are different groups which form the TTP and some of them want to talk to our government for peace. So, we are in talks with them. It's a reconciliation process," Khan had said during an interview with the TRT World.

When asked if the government was asking them to lay down arms, the PM had responded: "Yes, we forgive them and they become normal citizens."

When the interviewer asked why the TTP was conducting attacks on Pakistani security forces when they were in talks with the government, Khan said that it was just a "spate of attacks".

"We might not reach some sort of conclusion or settlement in the end, but we are talking," he added.

Responding to another query on whether the Afghan Taliban were acting as mediators between the TTP and Pakistan, the premier said: "Since the talks were taking place in Afghanistan, so in that sense, yes," the report added.

