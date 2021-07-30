Palestine condemns 'Israeli killing of 2 Palestinians in West Bank'

Ramallah, July 30 Palestine has condemned the killing of two people, including a child, by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"It condemns the endless Israeli crimes against the Palestin in the West Bank without posing any danger to the soldiers," Xinhua news agency quoted the statement issued on Thursday as saying.

The statement referred to the killing of a 41-year-old Palestinian near the village of Beita in northern West Bank on Tuesday, and the killing of an 11-year-old boy near the southern West Bank city of Hebron on Wednesday.

The statement called on the UN Security Council to take necessary measures to compel Israel to comply with international law and international humanitarian law immediately, as well as to provide international protection for the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza.

It also called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to "immediately launch its investigations into the violations and crimes of the (Israeli) occupation against the Palestinian people".

On Monday, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye said in a statement that in recent days, the attacks of the Israeli soldiers and settlers on the Palestin in the West Bank have increased.

