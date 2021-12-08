Palestinian PM says Algeria's grant to help alliviate financial crisis

Ramallah, Dec 8 Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye has said that Algeria's grant of $100 million to support the Palestinian Authority's budget will help ease the financial crisis it is going through.

In a press statement sent to Xinhua, Ishtaye on Tuesday said that Algeria's support will alleviate the financial crisis that the Palestinian treasury suffers from Israel's illegal withholding of the tax revenue dues and the sharp decline in international donations.

He expressed his gratitude to Algeria's President, government, and people for providing financial support and granting scholarships to Palestinian students in Algerian universities.

"We are confident that the Palestinian cause will be a top priority for the upcoming Arab summit in Algeria, which is keen on Palestine and its unity," said Ishtaye.

Ishtaye called on the Arab countries to provide financial and political support, which the Palestinian people and the authority need to overcome the current difficult situation.

At a joint press conference with visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that Algeria decided to grant Palestine a financial contribution of $100 million.

Tebboune said that Algeria will soon host an inclusive meeting for all Palestinian factions.

The Palestinian factions expressed their welcome to Tebboune's initiative for achieving internal Palestinian unity and ending the political and geographical division.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor