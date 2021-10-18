Palestinian Prez calls on int'l community, US to end Israeli occupation

Ramallah, Oct 18 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned that the situation in the territories "has become unbearable due to the Israeli violations".

He called on the US to turn its words on the cause of Palestine into deeds, and urged the international community to move quickly to end the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories, reports Xinhua news agency.

Abbas made the remarks during a meeting with Palestinian business people at his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

The President said that "Israel should stop all its measures against our people in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip", warning that if Israel rejects the two-state solution "the Palestin will be obliged to go for other political choices".

On October 2, Abbas had said that one of the choices is to implement the UN Security Council's resolution passed in 1947, or go to the one democratic state on the land of historic Palestine in which full political and civil rights of the Palestin are gained.

Direct peace talks between Israel and the Palestin, which were sponsored by the US for nine months, had stopped in 2014 following deep disagreements on Israeli settlement and the recognition of establishing a Palestinian state on the 1967 border.

Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which are claimed by the Palestin, in the 1967 Middle East war and has controlled them ever since.

