Palestinian protesters injured in West Bank clashes

Ramallah, Aug 21 Dozens of Palestinian protesters were injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in several West Bank cities and villages, medics and witnesses said.

Ahmed Jibril, director of emergency in the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, told Xinhua news agency that injured have been sent to hospitals, where medical teams treated over 90 protesters who suffered suffocation after inhaling tear gas.

Witnesses said that clashes on Fridaybroke out near the village of Beita, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, for the 107 consecutive days against the establishment of a settler outpost and seizing part of the village's land.

They said that Israeli soldiers fired live ammunition, rubber bullets and teargas canisters at the protesters, who threw stones at the soldiers, waved Palestinian flags and chanted anti-Israel slogans.

Meanwhile, dozens of Palestin, including children, suffered suffocation from tear gas during clashes with the Israeli army in the village of Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya.

Every Friday, the Palestin demonstrate in different areas in the West Bank against the Israeli settlement building and expansion and usually clash with Israeli soldiers.

