Parliament delegation from Mongolia calls on President Kovind

New Delhi, Dec 1 A Parliamentary delegation from Mongolia led by Chairman of the State Great Horal of Mongolia, Gombojav Zadanshatar, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Welcoming the delegation to India, the President said that India and Mongolia share civilisational, historical, spiritual and cultural ties.

"The common values and ideals of democracy and freedom strengthen our bonds. As Mongolia's 'third neighbour' and 'aspiritual neighbour', India looks forward to continued cooperation to further deepen its strategic partnership with Mongolia," a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Expressing confidence that this visit would add to the vibrancy of the bilateral relationship, the President said that that Buddhism is a special connect between India and Mongolia.

He noted that India's National Mission for Manuscripts has undertaken printing of Mongolian Kanjur manuscripts. He also noted that India is extending assistance for digitisation of Buddhist manuscripts at the Gandan Monastery.

Speaking about the global issue of climate change, the President said that impact of climate change would be particularly higher on developing countries such as ours.

"It is imperative that we work together to address this common challenge," Kovind said.

The President was happy to note that Mongolia has decided to join the International Solar Alliance, the communique said.

Speaking about the developmental projects undertaken by India in Mongolia, the President noted the progress of the oil refinery project in Mongolia, which he said is a symbol of India-Mongolia cooperation and their strategic partnership.

India is fully committed to its timely completion as it would greatly enhance Mongolia's energy security, he added.

