Parliamentary elections end in Kyrgyzstan

Bishkek, Nov 29 The parliamentary elections ended in Kyrgyzstan.

All 2,435 polling stations in the country were closed at 8 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) on Sunday while 59 polling stations in 29 countries have been organised abroad, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to data of head of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Nurzhan Shaildabekova, as of 8 p.m. local time, data from 2,266 automatically reading ballot boxes out of 2,494 were processed in a single electoral district, which is 90.86 per cent. The turnout made 32.12 per cent or 1,189,493 voters out of the total 3,703,420.

According to preliminary results of the automatically reading ballot, six parties have overcome the five per cent barrier Butun Kyrgyzstan (6.71 per cent), Alliance (8.12 per cent), Yiman Nuru (5.98 per cent), Yntymak (10.73 per cent), Ishenim (13.43 per cent), Ata-Zhurt Kyrgyzstan (16.83 per cent).

Some 25,578 voters or 2.15 per cent voted against all.

In single-mandate constituencies, the data of 2,392 automatically reading ballot boxes out of 2,435 were processed. In total, 1,251,624 voters out of 3,619,292 came to vote.

For the first time, 90 deputies of the Parliament were elected through a mixed electoral system with 54 of them to be elected according to a proportional system from political parties, and 36 others are to be elected from single-mandate constituencies on a majority basis.

