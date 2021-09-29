Pawan Kalyan speaking out of frustration, says YSRCP

Amaravati, Sep 29 Hitting back at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his harsh comments, senior YSRCP leader K. Parthasarathy said on Wednesday that the actor-politician is acting in real life too, speaking out of frustration as he failed to win public mandate.

The MLA said that Pawan Kalyan has been unnecessarily taking dig at the state government and trying to create a rift among different communities. He said that people are not ready to believe his words and would never elect him as the Chief Minister, as they are always with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Refuting the allegations that the government is against Kammas, he said that the YSRCP is not an enemy to any particular community and recalled that prominence was given to all the communities, prioritising the weaker sections.

He said that Pawan Kalyan must understand that he cannot benefit by lashing out at the state government and targeting the Chief Minister, as people would never ever elect him. He said that Pawan doesn't have the required qualities or the body language to be the Chief Minister.

The MLA said the Jana Sena chief remained silent on the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy and the attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy, which occurred when his allies (TDP-BJP) were in power.

Now he is targeting the YSRCP government alleging that the cases have been put aside, Parthasarathy said. He clarified that it was YSRCP leaders who requested an inquiry by the central agencies for transparency.

Parthasarthy also said that Pawan Kalyan has gained a lot from the Telugu film industry, but not vice-versa.

Parthasarthy's comments came after the war of words between Pawan Kalyan and leaders of YSRCP continued on Tuesday with the Jana Sena leader slamming Andhra Pradesh's ruling party for what he called its "policy terrorism".

Pawan Kalyan tweeted that YSRCP's "policy terrorism" is destroying all sectors and all communities and remarked that the time has come to counter it.

