Pegasus row: RS Oppn floor leaders meet to devise strategy

New Delhi, July 26 The Floor leaders of the opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha met Monday morning at the chamber of Leader of opposition in the House, Mallikarjun Kharge, to devise a strategy on the Pegasus snooping issue.

Sources said the opposition is unhappy over not being allowed to raise the issue of snooping. As the government stands, that as per rule after statement from the IT minister only clarification can be sought.

DMK MP T. Siva has given suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha over the Pegasus snooping issue.

On Friday, Parliament was repeatedly adjourned on the snooping issue. Trinamool MP Santanu Sen was suspended for the remaining part of the Monsoon Session a day after he snatched the papers from IT Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha.

