Pegasus snooping row: Country is not safe in the hands of Modi, says Sanjay Raut

The Pegasus issue has forced repeated adjournments during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The opposition parties have been forcing adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their demands of probe into allegations of surveillance. They also have been giving adjournment motion notices.



Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has also targeted the central government over the issue. "We want the Pegasus issue to be discussed in Parliament and the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister to be present in Parliament for this discussion," he said. But if the government does not have time for the security of the country and the nation, then the nation is not safe in the hands of this government ', said Sanjay Raut.

Sanjay Raut, while interacting with the media, accused the central government. 'You may have felt that the central government does not believe in parliamentary democracy since the government came to power. It is the responsibility of the government to run the parliament, but they do not want to. Opponents' demands for a Pegasus debate are simple. The Prime Minister and the Home Minister should be present during the discussion, then whether to hold a judicial inquiry or a JPC is a later matter, 'said Raut.

Also, 'Pegasus snooping case is a matter of national security, internal security of the country and freedom of citizens. Therefore, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister should listen to it. Why is the government running away from it? Can't the Home Minister and the Prime Minister give three hours to Parliament on such a serious issue? We are only asking for three hours. For the country. "If the government is not willing to give three hours for the security of the country and the nation, then the nation is not safe in the hands of this government," Raut said.

The issue triggered a stormy start to the Monsoon Session after a global collaborative investigative project revealed that Israeli company NSO Groups' Pegasus spyware was targeted over 300 mobile phone numbers in India including that of two ministers in the Narendra Modi government, three Opposition leaders, constitutional authority, several journalist and business persons.

The opposition parties have been forcing adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Opposition parties, blamed the centre. However, Sanjay Raut has blamed the government for this. 'The government is blaming the opposition, basically the government does not want to run the parliament. The government is afraid to hear the truth about Pegasus. There will be Pegasus, there will be agricultural laws, the opposition is the voice of the people. Although listening to it is mandatory for every government in a democracy, the central government seems to be constantly backtracking in that regard. He also alleged that the government was trying to confuse the opposition.