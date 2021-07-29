Pegasus snooping row: Opposition want discussion in Parliament in presence of PM Modi, Shah

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that the opposition wants to discuss the Pegasus snooping row in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking toafter the joint meeting of the Congress parliamentary party groups consisting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, Kharge said: "The Pegasus is being discussed in more than 50 countries. What is there to discuss, the Home Minister should come to the House, discuss, give replies to the questions. After that, it will be upto us to take further steps."

"We have taken MPs views on future strategies. They want a discussion on Pegasus. Prime Minister and Home Minister's presence is necessary during the discussion. This issue comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Probe on Pegasus is being done in other countries including France and Germany, than why not in India," the LoP said.

The opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers and activists have appeared on the leaked list of a potential target for surveillance by the unidentified agency using Pegasus software. This comes following reports published by The Wire.

A joint meeting of Congress parliamentary party groups in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha was held on Thursday.

The meeting was held amid continuing protests by Congress and other opposition parties in both Houses over their demands including the probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus software and the repeal of three new farm laws.

The government has pushed some bills amid opposition protests.

Congress parliamentary groups were reconstituted by party chief Sonia Gandhi ahead of the monsoon session of parliament that began on July 19.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and party leaders Jairam Ramesh, Digvijaya Singh, KC Venugopal, P Chidambaram, Manish Tewari, Manickam Tagore, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Shashi Tharoor, Ambika Soni and K Suresh were among those present at the meeting.

The opposition parties have been forcing adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their demands.

The two Houses have been witnessing protests from the opposition since the start of the monsoon session.

( With inputs from ANI )

