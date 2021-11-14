People trying to tarnish Tripura's image, alleges state Dy chief minister after Maha violence

Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on Saturday said that the incidents that have taken place in Maharashtra using the name of Tripura are shameful and people are trying to tarnish the image of the state.

"The incidents that have taken place in some of the selected cities of Maharashtra using the name of Tripura are shameful for us. People for their narrow political gains are trying to tarnish the image of Tripura by spreading fake photos and news," said Varma.

He also said that as of now, "peace is prevailing all over the state."

"Constructive criticism is good for any government but this kind of rumour-mongering tantamounts to conspiracy and such dastardly attacks on the glorious history of Tripura should not be tolerated," the Deputy CM added.

Incidents of pelting of stones were reported on Friday in Nanded, Malegaon and Amaravati by the protesters, who were agitating against the violence that broke out in Panisagar in Tripura on October 27.

( With inputs from ANI )

