Philippines lifts quarantine for fully vaccinated int'l travelers

Manila, Oct 15 The Philippines has lifted the quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated international travellers arriving more than 40 countries and regions with a low Covid-19 infection rate, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Friday.

Roque said the new rule applying to travellers from the countries and regions included in a green list will take effect from Saturday until October 31, reports Xinhua news agency.

For fully vaccinated foreign nationals, Roque said a negative RT-PCR swab test will be required to be taken within 72 hours before departure.

Upon arrival, the traveller will no longer need to stay in a quarantine facility, but the passenger is urged to self-monitor for any symptoms until the 14th day, he said.

For unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, and individuals whose vaccination status cannot be independently verified, and those vaccinated but failed to comply with the test-before-travel requirements, Roque said they need to be isolated in a quarantine facility until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken on the fifth day.

Foreign tourists are still barred from entering the Philippines as part of the border measures when the government imposed lockdown restrictions in March 2020.

Only those foreigners granted special visas, including diplomats, were allowed to enter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor