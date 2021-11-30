Physician's daughter kidnapped in Afghanistan

Kabul, Nov 30 A group of men kidnapped the daughter of a physician near a school in Mazar-i-Sharif city, capital of Balkh province in Afghanistan, police said.

"The kidnapping took place on Monday morning and an investigation has been initiated into the case," senior police official Qari Abdul Hai Abid said.

Confirming the incident, the father of the kidnapped child Mohammad Dawod Rateb said "The eight-year-old Sedra was kidnapped at about 7 a.m. local time today in an area close to Balhika private school."

Rateb, who is in charge of the drug addiction section of the Balkh provincial public health department, said that he had informed police of the abduction and sought early release of his daughter, Xinhua news agency reported.

This is the second case of abduction in Mazar-i-Shrif over the past two months.

Earlier, some men had kidnapped famous psychologist Mohamad Nader Alemi in Mazar-i-Sharif.

The psychologist was killed last week when his family failed to pay $800,000 as ransom for his release, according to family sources.

