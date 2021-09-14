PM Modi lauds Yogi Adityanath governance, law and order

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the Yogi Adityanath led government in Uttar Pradesh and said that the BJP government is sincerely engaged in the development of the state while the previous governments in the state were run by goons and mafias.

Speaking at the event of laying the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, the Prime Minister also slammed the previous government in the state and stated that there was a time when the administration in the state was run by goons and mafias.

"The Central government and the Yogi government are working together for the development of Uttar Pradesh. We have to fight forces that are against development in the state. Uttar Pradesh is becoming a great example of a double engine government's double profit."

Appreciating the role of Uttar Pradesh in the development of the nation, PM Modi said that once the state was seen as a stumbling block in the development of the country but the same state is leading big campaigns in the country.

"Uttar Pradesh is becoming an attractive place for every small and big investor of the country and the world. This happens when the right environment is created for the development," he said.

"There was a time when the administration was run by goons, governance was in the hands of the corrupt, but now such people are behind the bars," he added taking a jibe on the previous political parties who ruled in Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister also said that farmers are benefitting due to the constant effort of the central government.

"It is the constant effort of the central government to give strength to the small landholders. It has taken many decisions such as the extension of Kisan Credit Card, improvement in the insurance scheme, provision of pension of Rs 3,000 among others that are empowering small farmers."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.

Prime Minister also visited the exhibition models of Aligarh node of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event.

( With inputs from ANI )

