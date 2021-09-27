PM should think of problems being faced by farmers: Cong

New Delhi, Sep 27 Amid the Bharat Bandh, the Congress, which has extended its support to the agitating farmers, has said the Prime Minister should think about the problems being faced by the farmers, especially now when the input costs have increased, and not about the 'billionaire friends for whom the farm laws were brought.

Pawan Khera, while addressing a press conference on Monday said, "The government has tried to deligitimise the farmers and made all efforts to demean the farmers and every citizen should come out and support them."

The Congress alleged that 'the Prime Minister was using diversionary tactics in elections, and he doesn't have time to talk to farmers'.

Former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded that the government should talk to the farmers without any conditions.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet in Hindi said, "The farmers non violent satyagraha is intact today but the exploitive government doesn't like this and that is why #Bharat is Bandh #IStandWithFarmers."

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in Hindi, "Farm of the farmer, hard work of the farmer, crop of the farmer. However, the BJP government is eager to let its billionaire friends capture them. Take back the black laws."

Farmers on the call of Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday observed a shutdown. They blocked major highways, including National Highway 1 linking Delhi with parts of Haryana and Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and railway tracks in some states.

