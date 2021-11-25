PM to launch BJP's campaign for U'khand assembly polls in Dec

New Delhi, Nov 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the BJP's campaign for the Uttarakhand assembly polls in December. The polls will be held in February-March next year alongwith Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

It is learnt that the Prime Minister will kick-off the election campaign in the first week of December for which the date is yet to be finalised. "Prime Minister Modi will kick-off the BJP's campaign in December for which the date is yet to finalised. Everything will be in place in the next couple of days," a party leader said.

On the second day of his visit to the state, Union Minister and BJP election in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi on Thursday held a meeting of the party's resources and manifesto, special contact programme committee of the 'election management committee' to discuss the poll preparations.

"Joshi reviewed poll preparations and discussed upcoming programmes. He expressed satisfaction over the state unit's preparations and advised that we must stay connected with the people on the ground," an Uttarakhand BJP leader said.

Joshi also chaired core group meetings in Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pauri districts of Uttarakhand. "Joshi asked the party leaders to work to ensure the BJP wins in the next assembly polls by taking the welfare schemes of the double engine governments at the Centre and the state to the people," a party leader said.

Earlier this month on November 5, the Prime Minister visited Uttarakhand. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple key infrastructure projects in Kedarnath. Modi also reviewed and inspected the execution of the ongoing infrastructure work in the state. "We are fully prepared for the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand. We all are working on the grassroots level in the state. People will extend their support to the BJP in the state."

Recently, BJP chief J P Nadda was on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand to review the party's poll preparedness. Nadda held several organisational meetings to take stock of the ground situation. In August, Nadda had visited the hill state to see the BJP poll preparedness and attended around a dozen meetings.

Last month, Union home minister Amit Shah visited Uttarakhand and addressed a rally in Dehradun. Shah also reviewed the preparations at a meeting at the party state unit headquarters in Dehradun. During his visit, Shah also inaugurated the Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana of the Uttarakhand government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor