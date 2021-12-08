PM to participate in Goa's 60th anniversary celebration of Liberation: CM

Panaji, Dec 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving in Goa on a day-long visit on December 19 on the occasion of the state's 60th anniversary of its Liberation from Portuguese rule, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

"PM is coming to Goa on December 19," Sawant said, adding that Modi would also be addressing a public meeting during his visit to the state.

"He will be laying a floral tribute to the fallen martyrs of Goa's freedom movement at Azad maidan in Panaji. All three military wings will also be conducting a sail parade in honour of the PM's visit," Sawant said. Goa was liberated from 451 years of colonial Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.

The Chief Minister also said that Modi would be addressing a public function at the Shyama Prasad Mukerjee stadium on the outskirts of Panaji, where he will also present various awards, felicitate freedom fighters and conduct the virtual inauguration of various government projects.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor