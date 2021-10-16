PMK pays Rs 5 lakh to family of worker killed in cashew factory

Chennai, Oct 16 The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has given a financial assistance of Rs five lakh to the family of K. Govindarasu, who was allegedly murdered inside the cashew processing unit belonging to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP, T.R.V.S. Ramesh.

In a statement issued on Saturday, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to the family members of Govindarasu.

Ramadoss assured the deceased victim's family that the education cost of his grandchildren would be taken care of by the PMK.

Police said Govindarasu used to work at Ramesh's cashew processing unit for the past seven years.

On September 20, Govindarasu was alleged to have stolen cashew nuts and was allegedly beaten up in the unit premises by five persons.

Later, Govindarasu was taken to the police station for lodging a theft complaint. The police on seeing the bleeding injuries had asked the cashew unit workers to take him to a hospital.

However, Govindarasu was taken back to the cashew unit and later he was found dead.

Ramesh and other DMK leaders tried to pass the victim's death due to suicide but Govindarasu's family alleged the DMK MP and his officials had murdered him.

Ramesh, who was absconding since the incident, surrendered before a court.

