Police arrest 13 for selling drugs in Afghanistan

Zaranj, Nov 29 The police have arrested 13 persons for selling illicit drugs in Zaranj, capital of Afghanistan's Nimroz province, over the past couple of days, counter-narcotics officer Mullah Juma Usmani said on Monday.

The arrested men, according to the official, were involved in selling illicit drugs, including heroin, hashish and opium to addicted persons in the city.

Usmani added that the authorities in Zaranj city have been planning to round up all the drug-addicts in the city and shift them to hospitals for treatment, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also said that the Taliban-led administration would fight the production of illicit drugs until the country gets rid of the drug menace.

Security personnel have launched crackdown on the drug addicts in Kabul and taken hundreds of addicts to hospitals for recovery.

There are reportedly around 3 million drug-addicts in war-torn Afghanistan.

