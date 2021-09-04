Police don't want to nab real culprits of Delhi riots: Atishi

New Delhi, Sep 4 The Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Saturday said that police don't want to nab real culprits of Delhi riots. In a press conference on Saturday, she said that after one-and-a-half year, every court has questioned the police investigation which directly comes under BJP.

She said, "Courts repeatedly pulled up the police saying that the investigation 'has gaping holes' and has 'no application of mind'. The question is, who is Delhi Police trying to protect?"

Blaming Delhi Police for shoddy investigation, she said that it is clear that Delhi Police does not want to do proper investigation in the cases of Delhi riots. Out of a total 750 cases, charge sheet has been filed in only 35 cases so far and now the court itself has commented that what kind of investigation is this, said the AAP leader.

She claimed that even the special prosecutors do not know what the Delhi Police is doing and this is the reason why the central government and the LG do not want the special prosecutors to be appointed as per the Delhi government.

Talking about ongoing investigation, Atishi said, "Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav has said that this investigation of Delhi Police is a blot on the history of the country".

"When Justice Muraleedharan had asked why action was not taken on the inflammatory speeches, the Delhi Police replied that they did not even watch the video", she added.

All the arrests made by the Delhi Police so far in the case, and those who are not arrested yet are questionable, said Atishi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor