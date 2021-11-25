Police inability to ensure justice responsible for rising domestic violence deaths: V Muraleedharan slams Kerala govt

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday, taking up the case of a 21-year-old law student's death by suicide, slammed the Kerala government over domestic violence deaths in the state and said that such incidents "expose the inability of Kerala Police" to ensure timely delivery of justice to the people of the state.

"Yet another domestic violence death in Kerala. It exposes the inability of Kerala Police under Vijayan Pinarayi to ensure timely delivery of justice. The police inaction led to suicide. Liberals are silent. CPI (M) mute spectator to the death of a young girl. Shame!," Muraleedharan tweeted.

The deceased, Moufiya Parveen, allegedly died by suicide in Kochi, and in a suicide note she had accused that her husband Muhammed Suhail and in-laws harassed her for dowry. The victim in her suicide note had also alleged that Circle Inspector Sudheer neglected her complaint against her husband and his family and also misbehaved with her.

Muraleedharan demanded "a swift enquiry and action against the Kerala Police officer Sudheer - who mocked and insulted Mofiya Parveen. It's shameful that those designated and trained to protect innocent people, resort to harassment of women. Such officers must be brought to book immediately."

Earlier on being asked about the inquiry against the Inspector named in the case, Superintendent of Police (Rural), K Karthick had said, "necessary action will be taken upon investigation." The inspector was later transferred amidst mounting pressure from opposition parties including Congress and BJP, who carried demonstrations in Kochi demanding action against the police official.

The police have so far have arrested Mofiya's husband Muhammad Suhail, her father-in-law Yusuf and her mother-in-law Rukhiya, informed police officials.

"The case will be investigated by DSP-rank officer because the case has been registered under Section 304 (B) of the IPC," said Karthick.

( With inputs from ANI )

