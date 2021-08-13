Police using drones for surveillance in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 13 Ahead of the Independence Day on Sunday, the Srinagar Police have pressed drones into service to keep a watch over Anchar and the adjacent areas of Soura in the city, officials said on Friday.

The police said that they have carried out a successful drone surveillance exercise over Anchar and its adjacent areas.

"Several high-end drones are being utilised for the said purpose. The drone surveillance is being used within a 2 km radius in/around Anchar," the police said.

"A police team led by the SP of Hazratbal along with the SHO of Soura and experts used the drones from the SKIMS Park. Aerial surveillance helps keep a close watch on the suspects. It also helps to further strengthen the security cover that is put in place," the police added.

