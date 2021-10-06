Political leaders will be allowed to visit Lakhimpur Kheri soon, says UP Minister

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Wednesday said that the political leaders will be allowed to visit Lakhimpur Kheri soon after the situation in the district come under control and the last rites of the victims are performed.

Speaking to media persons here, Singh said: "Let the situation come under control and last rites of the bodies are performed. When these things will happen, we will allow them (political leaders) to go there (Lakhimpur Kheri). We are trying to do the things as soon as possible."

"We are working to keep things under control and we will soon allow them (political leaders) to visit (Lakhimpur Kheri) but we are doing what is required at this moment."

He further assured that the Yogi Adityanath-led government is committed to arrest the culprits and take strict action against them.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi have boarded a flight for Lucknow from New Delhi ahead of his visit to Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, where 8 people lost their lives in a violent incident on Sunday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hargaon Police station SHO Brijesh Tripathi had told the media that an FIR has been registered against 11 people including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deependra Hooda and Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu "for disturbing the peace".

Eight people including four farmers had died in the violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha has alleged that son of Ajay Mishra Teni was involved in the violence. However, both the Union Minister of State and his son have refuted SKM's allegations.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on Monday announced a judicial inquiry under a retired high court judge in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. It also said that an FIR has been registered based on farmers' complaints.

The government had announced that the family of those who died in the violence will be provided Rs 45 lakh and a government job. The injured will be given Rs 10 lakh each.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh police Prashant Kumar had said on Monday that leaders of political parties have not been allowed to visit the district "because Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) is in place".

However, members of farmer unions are allowed to visit, he had added.

