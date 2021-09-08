Political parties eyeing tribal vote banks in MP

Bhopal, Sep 8 Tribal voters have their own political significance in Madhya Pradesh, hence, both major parties ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress have started calling upon their biggest benefactors from among the tribals.

Out of the total 230 assembly seats, a total of 47 are reserved for this category and victory or defeat on these seats are crucial for political players. That's why both the political parties have stepped up efforts for these seats.

Congress has resorted to Adivasi Adhikar Yatra. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath took part in this yatra in Barwani and attacked the BJP fiercely, showing no hesitation in calling it anti-tribal. He also attacked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying that he only makes announcements.

On the other hand, the BJP during the 75th Amrit Mahotsav of Independence in Jabalpur on September 18 will remember tribal heroes Shankarshah and Raghunath Shah. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present at the event.

BJP's state spokesperson and MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia said that Kamal Nath was "in power for 15 months in the state, if he had worked for the interests of the tribals, today he would not have needed to take out the 'Adhikar Yatra'. The Chief Minister has always been concerned about the rights of tribals. Kamal Nath is shedding crocodile tears for the tribals today".

Sisodia added that the Congress in its 15 months in power did not do any work for the tribals or for Lord Birsa Munda, Shankar Shah, Raghunath Shah and Veerangana Durgavati.

"Today the tribal vote bank is slipping out of the hands of Congress, as such it is drawing the line of division in the society with the help of foreign forces.

Political analysts believe that bye-elections are coming up in one Lok Sabha and three assembly constituencies, so both the parties have intensified efforts to woo the tribals.

