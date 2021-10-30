Polling held peacefully at 2 K'taka assembly seats

Bengaluru, Oct 30 Voting for the by-elections at Hanagal in Haveri district and Sindagi in Vijayapura district in Karnataka ended peacefully on Saturday. Hanagal saw good voter turnout with 83.44 per cent of voting while at Sidhagi 64.54 per cent voting was recorded till 6 p.m.

No untoward incidents were reported and voters of rural belt actively participated compared to city dwellers.

The results are crucial for all major political parties as it is regarded as a precursor to the upcoming state assembly elections. The outcomes are important especially for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Shivaraj Sajjanar is contesting as BJP candidate from Hanagal; Srinivas Mane is competing against him. Niyaz Sheik is JD(S) candidate from the constituency.

BJP has fielded Ramesh Bhoosanur as its candidate from Sindhagi constituency, Ashok Managuli is contesting as Congress candidate and JD(S) has fielded Shakila Angadi.

Hanagal constituency has 2,04,481 voters among which 1,05,405 are males, 98,798 are female voters. Sindhagi constituency has 2,34,309 voters among which 1,20,949 are male and 1,13,327 are female voters.

The election results will be out on November 2. Hanagal was represented by former minister C.M. Udasi of BJP, a close confidant of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, while Sindhagi was represented by former minister M.C. Managuli of the JD(S).

