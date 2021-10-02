Post or no post, will stand by Rahul, Priyanka: Sidhu

Chandigarh, Oct 2 Days after resigning as Punjab Congress President after being upset over some new faces in the state Cabinet, Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Saturday that whether he holds any post in the Congress or not, he will always stand by party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

In a tweet on Gandhi Jayanti, Sidhu said, "Will uphold principles of Gandhi Ji & Shastri Ji...

"Post or No Post will stand by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi! Let all negative forces try to defeat me, but with every ounce of positive energy will make Punjab win, Punjabiyat (Universal Brotherhood) win & every Punjabi win!!"

