Pradhan and his team on three-day UP visit

Lucknow, Sep 22 Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was recently appointed party in charge for UP assembly elections, will be in Lucknow on Wednesday to hold deliberations with the state BJP functionaries.

Pradhan will be accompanied by BJP vice-president and UP in charge Radha Mohan Singh and seven deputies, including union minister Anurag Thakur and three ministers of state, namely Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje and Annapurna Devi.

During his three-day visit, Pradhan, who is a OBC face of the party, will draw up a strategy for the UP polls. He is also scheduled to visit Gorakhpur, the home constituency of chief minister Yogi Aditynath.

Pradhan, credited for successfully implementing the Centre's flagship Ujjwala scheme, will act as a link between the party high command and state unit.

He will also analyse the caste equations and ground-level political situation for the upcoming assembly elections. He will earmark seats where BJP is likely to face strong challenge from regional parties, mainly the Samajwadi Party.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief ministers, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, will also be part of meetings.

