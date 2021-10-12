President extends Durga Puja greetings to nation

New Delhi, Oct 12 President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended Durga Puja greetings to the nation, stating that nine different forms of Maa Durga represent the different aspects of the association of life with nature.

"Goddess Durga is a symbol of power and is also a divine form of 'nari shakti'. Durga Puja is the celebration of the victory of good over evil. The nine different forms of Maa Durga represent the different aspects of the association of life with nature," Kovind said, as he extended his greetings and best wishes to his fellow citizens living both in India and abroad.

"On the occasion of this festival, let us resolve to build a society where women are bestowed with higher respect than before, ensuring equal participation in the process of nation building," a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said quoting Kovind.

"I pray to God that this joyous festival is marked by the spirit of peace, fraternity and unity among the citizens and we re-dedicate ourselves to the service and progress of our nation," the President said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor