President greets citizens on Chhath Puja

New Delhi, Nov 9 President Ram Nath Kovind, extending warm greetings to fellow citizens on Chhath Puja, termed the festival a unique expression of relations that devotees share with the Sun and nature.

He extended his warm greetings through a message to people across the globe celebrating the festival, which falls on Wednesday, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said on Tuesday.

Chhath Puja is one of the oldest festivals to be celebrated in the country. Its significance lies in offering 'Arghya' to the setting Sun. Devotees, after observing rigorous fasting during the day, take holy bath in the waters of rivers and ponds in culmination of the festival.

"May this festival strengthen our eternal relationship with nature that helps us to protect our environment," the President said, as per the communique.

