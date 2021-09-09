President greets citizens on Ganesh Chaturthi eve

New Delhi, Sep 9 The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, on Thursday extended his greetings to the citizens on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi.

"On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad," Kovind said in a message.

"The festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, who symbolises knowledge, prosperity and good fortune. It is celebrated with fervour and gaiety. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, this year, let us pray to Lord Ganesha to make our efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic successful and bestow happiness and peace on all of us," a release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said quoting the President.

"Let us celebrate this festival in an atmosphere of enthusiasm and harmony while adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour," the President said.

