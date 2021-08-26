President Kovind to begin 4-day UP visit today

Lucknow, Aug 26 President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive here on Thursday noon for a four-day visit to Uttar Pradesh.

According to official sources, the President will attend the ninth convocation ceremony of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow on Thursday evening.

On Friday, the President will participate in the diamond jubilee celebrations of Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School in Lucknow, where he will unveil a six-foot-tall bronze statue of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Sampurnanand.

He will also inaugurate an auditorium named after Dr Sampurnanand.

The President, later on Friday, will attend the 26th convocation of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Lucknow.

The President will visit Gorakhpur on August 28 where he is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH Vishwavidyalaya and inaugurate the Mahayogi Gorakhnath Vishwavidyalaya.

On Sunday, he will travel in a presidential train to Ayodhya.

President Kovind is slated to launch various projects of the department of culture and tourism under the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. The projects include the renovation and construction of the Tulsi Smarak Bhavan, the development of the Nagar Bus Stand, and Ayodhya Dham.

Before concluding his visit to the temple town, the President is also expected to visit the construction site of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and perform a 'puja' there.

