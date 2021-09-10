President to visit Prayagraj

New Delhi, Sep 10 President Ram Nath Kovind would visit Prayagraj on Saturday, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.

During visit, Kovind will lay the foundation stones for the Uttar Pradesh National Law University and new building complex of the Allahabad High Court, it said.

